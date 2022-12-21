IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,721,000 after buying an additional 878,609 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 451,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 378.14, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

