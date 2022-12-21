IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $618,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,046.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

