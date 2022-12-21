IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.60 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

