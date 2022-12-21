IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.79 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

