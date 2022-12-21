IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 885,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

