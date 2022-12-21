IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,280,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

