IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AVTR opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.