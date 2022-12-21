IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $572,000 Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

