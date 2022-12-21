IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,223,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after buying an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

