IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

