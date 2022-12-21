IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.35.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

