IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

