IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lufax were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,969,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

