IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 30,135 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

