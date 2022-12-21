IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 436 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $112.24 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

