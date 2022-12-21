IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 590 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DaVita by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 663.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

