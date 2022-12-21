IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,090 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

