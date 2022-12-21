IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 106,244 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

