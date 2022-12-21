IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 63,534 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,048,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,676 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.