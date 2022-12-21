IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Insider Activity

Bunge Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

