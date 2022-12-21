IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

NWE opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

