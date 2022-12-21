IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

