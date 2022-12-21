IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

