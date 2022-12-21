IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.