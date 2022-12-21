IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,680 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

