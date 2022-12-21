IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 47 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $33,678,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 811.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cable One Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,050 shares of company stock worth $6,989,906. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CABO opened at $701.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,041.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,786.76.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

