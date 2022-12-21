IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 554 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

