IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106,637 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.