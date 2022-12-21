IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 115.8% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 325.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Coupa Software by 354.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wolfe Research cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

