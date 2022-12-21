IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $772.95

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 772.95 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 784.50 ($9.53). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 779.50 ($9.47), with a volume of 501,600 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 795.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 772.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 847.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.