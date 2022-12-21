Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.82.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

