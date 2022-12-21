Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.11

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $25.18. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 72,567 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.33) to GBX 2,350 ($28.55) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.94) to GBX 2,500 ($30.37) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.5754 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.74%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.