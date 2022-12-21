Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NARI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,407.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,250 shares of company stock worth $19,144,880. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

