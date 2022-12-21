Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $765.53

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 765.53 ($9.30) and traded as high as GBX 804.50 ($9.77). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 801.50 ($9.74), with a volume of 1,074,141 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.57) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,233.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 795.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 765.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

About Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £2,045.44 ($2,484.74).

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.