Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.