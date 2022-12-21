Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.