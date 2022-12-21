Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

