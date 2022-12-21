Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $563.97

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 563.97 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 605.80 ($7.36). Informa shares last traded at GBX 603.20 ($7.33), with a volume of 3,703,488 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 725 ($8.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.11) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.81) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.29) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 750 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($8.50).

Informa Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4,021.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 585.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 563.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

