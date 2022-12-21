Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $164.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.