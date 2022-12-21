Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.