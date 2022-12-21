Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.