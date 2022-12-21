Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IART. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $8,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

