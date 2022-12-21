Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Shares Up 0.1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.63 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.63 ($0.10). 53,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 68,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.10).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.19.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

