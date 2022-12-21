International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.75

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.75 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.58). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 127.84 ($1.55), with a volume of 12,491,502 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($2.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.25 ($2.04).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.75.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.