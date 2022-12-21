Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.47.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

