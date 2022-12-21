Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.21. 17,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 16,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.