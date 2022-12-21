Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

