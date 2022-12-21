Investors Buy Large Volume of ArcelorMittal Put Options (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,944 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 133% compared to the average volume of 4,270 put options.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 552.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 77,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 315.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

