Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,990,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 23,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $147,993,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

