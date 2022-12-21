Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average is $253.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

