iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $167.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.00.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

